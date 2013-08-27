Aug 27 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1656.78 -0.4% -6.720 USD/JPY 98.26 -0.24% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7871 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1401.91 -0.18% -2.490 US CRUDE 106.29 0.35% 0.370 DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43% -64.05 ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rally on weak U.S. data; Wall St ends lower SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month low -- STOCKS TO WATCH -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD The food producer, which became the first Singapore-listed Chinese firm to come under attack by a short-seller, said it was reviewing a report from the short-seller and would provide its response soon. The company said trading in its shares, which fell 50 percent on Monday, would remain suspended. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD The offshore energy services provider said it was not aware of and neither had it been engaged on the subject of a takeover of the company by Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd. Ezra said it was focused on its strategy to grow its subsea business in key areas including the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, Africa and Asia Pacific. -- KS ENERGY LTD The company said it would set up a new joint venture company with PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia to own and operate drilling rigs. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD The company said its jointly controlled entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc had completed drilling development well CHK 1171 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar as an oil producer. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall on weak Wall St, trading seen subdued > Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria > Government bond prices gain on weaker economic data > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured > Gold breaks above $1,400 on weak U.S. data > Brent oil hits 5-mth high on Syria, ends down on data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: