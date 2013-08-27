Aug 27 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1656.78 -0.4% -6.720
USD/JPY 98.26 -0.24% -0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7871 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1401.91 -0.18% -2.490
US CRUDE 106.29 0.35% 0.370
DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43% -64.05
ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74% -1.03
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rally on weak U.S. data; Wall St ends
lower
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month
low
-- STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD
The food producer, which became the first Singapore-listed
Chinese firm to come under attack by a short-seller, said it was
reviewing a report from the short-seller and would provide its
response soon. The company said trading in its shares, which
fell 50 percent on Monday, would remain suspended.
-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD
The offshore energy services provider said it was not aware
of and neither had it been engaged on the subject of a takeover
of the company by Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
Ezra said it was focused on its strategy to grow its subsea
business in key areas including the North Sea, the Gulf of
Mexico, Africa and Asia Pacific.
-- KS ENERGY LTD
The company said it would set up a new joint venture company
with PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia to own and operate
drilling rigs.
-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
The company said its jointly controlled entity, Goldpetrol
Joint Operating Company Inc had completed drilling development
well CHK 1171 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar as an oil
producer.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall on weak Wall St, trading seen subdued
> Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria
> Government bond prices gain on weaker economic data
> Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured
> Gold breaks above $1,400 on weak U.S. data
> Brent oil hits 5-mth high on Syria, ends down on data
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
