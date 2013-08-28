Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1634.96 0.27% 4.480
USD/JPY 97.67 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7653 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1416.67 -0.07% -0.970
US CRUDE 109.58 -0.47% -0.520
DOW JONES 14824.51 0.33% 48.38
ASIA ADRS 137.78 0.23% 0.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Syria pushes up oil prices; Wall Street
rebounds
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Jakarta rebounds on gains in
state-backed firms
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam has secured a $400
million revolving credit facility.
- THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC LTD
Thai Beverage has said it has appointed a financial advisor,
which it did not name, to undertake a strategic review and
consider the implications of a proposed dividend in specie
announced By Fraser And Neave Ltd.
