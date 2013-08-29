Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
S&P 500 1638.17 0.2% 3.210
USD/JPY 98.36 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7617 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1405.55 -0.15% -2.090
US CRUDE 107.09 -1.57% -1.710
DOW JONES 14840.95 0.11% 16.44
ASIA ADRS 137.93 0.11% 0.15
GLOBAL MARKETS- Oil dips as Syria action uncertain; dollar
rises on data
SE ASIA STOCKS- Indonesia gains after rate hikes,
Philippines on Q2 GDP
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD
China Minzhong Food Corp, whose shares lost half of their
value on Aug. 26 after a short-seller report, posted a record
net profit of 755.1 million yuan ($124 million) for the
financial year ended June 30, up 11.1 percent from a year
earlier.
The company is yet to provide a detailed response to the
allegations made by Glaucus Research, but said early on Thursday
that the accounting issues raised by the short seller this week
are not new and are based on a misunderstanding of its business
model. Its share trading remains suspended.
- OLAM INTERNATIONAL
Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd
reported a 48 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, citing
higher tax charges and challenging market conditions.
- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave
Ltd said on Thursday its joint venture partner, which is run by
the Myanmar military, plans to start arbitration proceedings
over the company's stake in Myanmar Brewery Ltd.
- SYRIA DEVELOPMENT
The British parliament on Thursday rejected a motion
supporting military action in Syria, reflecting deep divisions
about using force to punish President Bashar al-Assad for what
Western governments believe was his use of chemical weapons
against civilians.
