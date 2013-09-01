Following is some company-related and market news that could impact the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32% -5.200 USD/JPY 98.38 0.23% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7894 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1381.7 -0.93% -13.000 US CRUDE 105.81 -1.71% -1.840 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Kerry speaks on Syria; bonds rise GLOBAL ECONOMY-World's central banks face slog to sway markets SE ASIA STOCKS-Bourses take a beating in August STOCKS TO WATCH CHINA MINZHONG Singapore-listed China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd issued a detailed denial on Sunday in response to a report from a short-seller which alleged the company had misled investors about sales to its biggest customers. ALBEDO LTD The steel and raw materials trader said it had extended its agreement to buy land in Malaysia's Iskandar Development Region from Temasya Cergas Sdn Bhd by a month to Sept. 30 or any agreed later data. It said it had also included two additional land parcels in the agreement. It had previously also said the agreement may result in a potential reverse takeover by Temasya. CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD The property and hotel firm said it had increased the limit of its medium term notes programme to S$5.0 billion ($3.9 billion) from S$1.5 billion. The net proceeds will be used for general working capital corporate funding for the company and its subsidiaries, and/or to refinance existing borrowings. MARKET NEWS > Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease > Yen softens, Aussie dlr cheers China data > Prices little changed on weak data, Syria risk before holiday > Gold drops below $1,400, set for second straight monthly gain > Oil slides on U.S. response to Syria, but up for week > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: