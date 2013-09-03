Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32% -5.200
USD/JPY 99.58 0.25% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8354 -- 0.046
SPOT GOLD 1392.24 -0.15% -2.050
US CRUDE 106.72 -0.86% -0.930
DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64
ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data;
yen eases
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand
rebounds
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD
- Indonesia's Indofood, one of the world's biggest instant
noodle makers, has launched a takeover offer for China Minzhong
that values the food producer at S$734 million ($575 million),
just days after an attack by a short-seller eroded almost half
of the Chinese firm's market value.
-- VARD HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed Vard Holdings said it has secured a
contract for the design and construction of one platform supply
vessel for Carlotta Offshore Ltd. The value of the contract was
not disclosed.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
- Singapore-listed water treatment firm United Envirotech
said it has issued S$50 million fixed rate notes due in 2016
carrying 7.25 percent.
