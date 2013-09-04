Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1639.77 0.42% 6.800 USD/JPY 99.57 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.865 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1413.14 0.08% 1.100 US CRUDE 108.37 -0.16% -0.170 DOW JONES 14833.96 0.16% 23.65 ASIA ADRS 139.96 2.48% 3.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Support for US action in Syria limits stocks' rise SE ASIA STOCKS-Most gain on commodity plays; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD - Singapore-listed China Minzhong said the supplemental report from Glaucus Research was "lacking substance and self-serving", adding that no fresh allegations were raised. Separately, Indonesian food company PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, which had launched an offer for Minzhong, said the vegetable producer complements its business and "various opportunities exist for strategic integration and synergies". These include industrialised farming in Indonesia using both their expertise and resources, as well as the potential sale and distribution of Minzhong produce by tapping Indofood's extensive network in Indonesia. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said its total securities turnover for August fell 8 percent from a year earlier to S$27.3 billion ($21.4 billion). But total futures and options volume increased 32 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million contracts. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD - Oil and gas firm Interra Resources said it has agreed to acquire PT Benakat Barat Petroleum, which holds all the rights to explore and develop the Benakat Barat field in South Sumatra, Indonesia. -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD - Cord blood services provider Cordlife said it has agreed to acquire a 19.92 percent interest in Malaysia's StemLife Berhad for 29.58 million ringgit ($9 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs to 3-week high as global factory data buoy > Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike > Bonds slide on upbeat economic data, reduced Syria fear > Dollar rises to 6-week high after stronger US data > Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back US strike on Syria > Oil settles higher on tight supplies, Syria worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: