SINGAPORE Nov 27 CapitaMall Trust
fell to its lowest in 10 weeks after broker Maybank Kim Eng cut
its rating on the real estate investment trust (REIT), while
Singapore shares eased for a second straight session on
Wednesday.
CapitaMall Trust dropped as much as 1.5 percent to S$1.93,
on course for their biggest daily decline since early September,
after Maybank Kim Eng downgraded its rating on the REIT's units
to "hold", with a target price of S$2.10, citing valuation.
Growth prospects for DPU (distribution per unit)are
lacklustre as most of the trust's eligible portfolio malls have
already undergone asset enhancement, Maybank said in a note.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.2 percent
lower at 3,168.49 by 0504 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly
flat.
Shares in commodities firm Noble Group Ltd fell
more than 1 percent, retreating from a five-month high hit in
the previous session.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose as much as
1.6 percent to a one-week high at S$3.75, its biggest daily gain
in one month.