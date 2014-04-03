SINGAPORE, April 3 Noble Group Ltd
shares extended gains on Thursday, jumping as much as 5.2
percent, after China's largest grain trader COFCO Corp agreed to
pay $1.5 billion for a majority stake in the Singapore-listed
commodities firm's agribusiness.
The company's shares hit an intra-day high of S$1.32, the
highest since October 2012. The benchmark Straits Times Index
rose 0.8 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1
percent.
DBS Vickers said the deal is positive for Noble and upgraded
the stock to "buy" and raised its target price to S$1.53 from
S$1.09.
"This is consistent with Noble's asset-light strategy,
enabling capital recycling to enhance shareholders' returns and
allowing Noble to channel focus to its more profitable Energy
and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments," DBS said.
Shares of LionGold Corp plunged as much as 16.9
percent after the company said two of its executives were being
investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department.
Share prices of LionGold, Blumont Group Ltd and
Asiasons Ltd crashed last October, wiping out around
S$8 billion ($6.35 billion) in market value in just two days
after huge run-ups.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)