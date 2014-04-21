SINGAPORE, April 21 The Singapore index was little changed on Monday, reflecting sentiment in the broader Asian region as several markets remained closed for the Easter holiday and in the absence of any catalyst for investors.

The benchmark Straits Times Index ticked up 0.15 percent at 3,258.57, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent.

Top performers on the index included Noble Group Ltd and Genting Singapore PLC which rose 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, while shares of Global Logistics Properties Ltd led losses, edging down as much as 2.2 percent.

Among outstanding gainers, shares of Hotel Properties Ltd continued to climb after touching a 6-year high last Thursday, following a buy-out offer from a consortium that includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd

Shares of the company rose 2.93 percent to S$3.86, with the number of shares changing hands more than 2.5 times its 30-day trading average. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)