SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.13 0.65% 9.050 USD/JPY 78.8 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6848 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1672.54 0.17% 2.800 US CRUDE 96.84 0.72% 0.690 DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51 ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on ECB report, euro trims losses SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss since May STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Friday that if shareholders approve the sale of its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, it intends to give out around S$4 billion ($3.2 billion) from the cash proceeds to shareholders. The remainder of the proceeds, amounting to around S$1.6 billion, will be used to repay debt and strengthen the group's balance sheet, the company said. -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD - Thailand's PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960 million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources, as part of the PTT group's strategy to gain complete control of the Singapore-listed coal producer. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Commodity merchant Noble Group is gearing up for its biggest push in decades into the base metals markets, hiring two senior traders to build out beyond its home base in Asia. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust's stabilising manager, Nomura Securities Singapore Pte Ltd, said it had bought a total of 13.1 million stapled securities and had stopped stabilising Ascendas' unit price as of Aug 24. -- KS ENERGY LTD - Singapore's KS Energy said its subsidiary, together with its joint operation partner Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia, will deploy a jack-up drilling rig in Indonesia's West Madura oilfield located offshore of Java. The total value of the one-year contract, including a one-year option, is $87.6 million, the company said. ($1 = 1.2456 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)