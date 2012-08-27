SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1411.13 0.65% 9.050
USD/JPY 78.8 0.22% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6848 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1672.54 0.17% 2.800
US CRUDE 96.84 0.72% 0.690
DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51
ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on ECB report, euro trims losses
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss
since May
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
- Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and
Neave said on Friday that if shareholders approve the sale of
its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, it
intends to give out around S$4 billion ($3.2 billion) from the
cash proceeds to shareholders.
The remainder of the proceeds, amounting to around S$1.6
billion, will be used to repay debt and strengthen the group's
balance sheet, the company said.
-- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD
- Thailand's PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960
million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources, as part of the
PTT group's strategy to gain complete control of the
Singapore-listed coal producer.
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Commodity merchant Noble Group is gearing up for its
biggest push in decades into the base metals markets, hiring two
senior traders to build out beyond its home base in Asia.
-- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST
- Ascendas Hospitality Trust's stabilising manager, Nomura
Securities Singapore Pte Ltd, said it had bought a total of 13.1
million stapled securities and had stopped stabilising Ascendas'
unit price as of Aug 24.
-- KS ENERGY LTD
- Singapore's KS Energy said its subsidiary, together with
its joint operation partner Pertamina Drilling Services
Indonesia, will deploy a jack-up drilling rig in Indonesia's
West Madura oilfield located offshore of Java.
The total value of the one-year contract, including a
one-year option, is $87.6 million, the company said.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to bounce on Fed, ECB policy hopes
> Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower
> U.S. bond rally pauses on possible ECB move
> Euro steadier, Aussie struggles near 2-month lows
> Gold posts best week since January on stimulus hopes
> Oil drops on reserve release report, storm limits loss
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
($1 = 1.2456 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)