----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.99 1.63% 23.430
USD/JPY 77.6 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1768.51 0.13% 2.220
US CRUDE 98.38 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51
ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally as Fed tries to boost
economy
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia
stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD , NEPTUNE ORIENT
LINES LTD
- IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest listed
healthcare provider by market value, has replaced container
shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines as a constituent of the
Straits Times Index (STI) after a half-yearly review.
The STI is the key benchmark for the Singapore stock market
and is used as the basis of financial products including
exchange traded funds, futures, warrants and other derivatives.
STI constituents account for about 60 percent of stock
market turnover and 65 percent of full market capitalisation,
according to stock exchange data.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES
- Global Logistic Properties may set up a real estate
investment corporation in Japan comprising some of its assets in
the country, it said in response to a Singapore Exchange query
after its share price shot up about 8 percent on Thursday.
The company, which owns warehouses in China and Japan,
also said it is considering acquisitions such as logistic
properties and land for development into logistic properties.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD
- Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi launched a
$7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of Fraser and
Neave Ltd, potentially derailing Heineken NV's bid to
take full control of F&N's prized beer business.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Friday it will issue $500 million fixed rate notes due 2017. The
notes will bear interest at 5.75 percent per annum. The company
said it will use the proceeds to finance capital expenditure and
make potential acquisitions, among other purposes.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei Sept futures, options seen at 9,076.79-sources
> Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street
> Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3
> Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache
> Gold jumps 2 pct as Fed stimulus fans inflation fears
> Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
