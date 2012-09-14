SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.99 1.63% 23.430 USD/JPY 77.6 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1768.51 0.13% 2.220 US CRUDE 98.38 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51 ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally as Fed tries to boost economy SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks STOCKS TO WATCH -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD , NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider by market value, has replaced container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines as a constituent of the Straits Times Index (STI) after a half-yearly review. The STI is the key benchmark for the Singapore stock market and is used as the basis of financial products including exchange traded funds, futures, warrants and other derivatives. STI constituents account for about 60 percent of stock market turnover and 65 percent of full market capitalisation, according to stock exchange data. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES - Global Logistic Properties may set up a real estate investment corporation in Japan comprising some of its assets in the country, it said in response to a Singapore Exchange query after its share price shot up about 8 percent on Thursday. The company, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, also said it is considering acquisitions such as logistic properties and land for development into logistic properties. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL , ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of Fraser and Neave Ltd, potentially derailing Heineken NV's bid to take full control of F&N's prized beer business. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Friday it will issue $500 million fixed rate notes due 2017. The notes will bear interest at 5.75 percent per annum. The company said it will use the proceeds to finance capital expenditure and make potential acquisitions, among other purposes. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei Sept futures, options seen at 9,076.79-sources > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache > Gold jumps 2 pct as Fed stimulus fans inflation fears > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)