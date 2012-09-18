SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31% -4.580
USD/JPY 78.6 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8345 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1759.88 -0.06% -1.070
US CRUDE 97.05 0.45% 0.430
DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27
ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip; oil falls in volatile
trading
SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines said on Monday it carried 1.48 million
passengers in August, an increase of 6.5 percent from a year
earlier. Overall load factor for passengers and cargo stood at
67.5 percent, up from 66.4 percent a year earlier.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Cameroon cocoa exports hit 12,308 tonnes in the first
month of the 2012/13 harvest season in August, up more than 25
percent from the same month last season, statistics from
regulator the National Cocoa and Coffee Board showed on Monday.
Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Singapore commodities firm Olam,
topped the monthly export chart with 4,163 tonnes, up from 2,709
tonnes in August 2011.
-- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD
- SIA Engineering announced on Monday a new service
agreement for its president and chief executive officer, William
Tan Seng Koon, to be effective when the current agreement
expires on June 30, 2013. The new agreement will be for two
years.
-- CWT LTD
- CWT said on Monday that its commodity supply chain
management arm, MRI Trading AG, had agreed to acquire LN Metals
International Ltd for $12.3 million. LN is a physical merchant
that operates in the non-ferrous and minor metal markets, among
other businesses.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)