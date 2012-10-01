SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480
USD/JPY 77.92 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6301 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1765.31 -0.30% -5.380
US CRUDE 91.55 -0.69% -0.640
DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84
ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after
Moody's downgrade
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- A consortium including Noble Group and Posco
has bid A$1.01 billion ($1.04 billion) for Australian mining and
steel company Arrium, joining a string of firms aiming
to cash in on a drop in the value of resource firms due to
tumbling commodities prices.
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Delfi Cocoa, a division of Singapore-based Petra Foods
Ltd, joined a list of companies with a licence to export cocoa
from top grower Ivory Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to
start next week.
-- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST, BREADTALK GROUP
LTD
- A group of investors including Perennial Real Estate
Holdings Pte Ltd, which operates in China through Perennial
China Retail Trust, and a unit of BreadTalk Group has inked a
S$500 million ($407.6 million) joint venture for a development
in Beijing's Tongzhou District.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange proposed to improve initial public
offering (IPO) participation for retail investors such as by
raising the proportion of IPO shares available for retail
investment if there is high demand.
-- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD
- Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries said on Friday it
will appoint UBS AG as its independent financial adviser on
Dutch giant Heineken NV's offer.
Heineken won full control of APB in a S$7.9 billion ($6.4
billion) deal last Friday, ending a two-month battle aimed at
strengthening the Dutch brewer's position in fast-growing Asian
beer markets.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls to near 3-wk low on global economic worry
> Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010
> Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood
> Euro slides for second straight week on Spain woes
> Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years
> Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
($1 = 1.2267 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)