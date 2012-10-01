SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480 USD/JPY 77.92 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6301 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1765.31 -0.30% -5.380 US CRUDE 91.55 -0.69% -0.640 DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84 ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after Moody's downgrade STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - A consortium including Noble Group and Posco has bid A$1.01 billion ($1.04 billion) for Australian mining and steel company Arrium, joining a string of firms aiming to cash in on a drop in the value of resource firms due to tumbling commodities prices. -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Delfi Cocoa, a division of Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd, joined a list of companies with a licence to export cocoa from top grower Ivory Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to start next week. -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST, BREADTALK GROUP LTD - A group of investors including Perennial Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd, which operates in China through Perennial China Retail Trust, and a unit of BreadTalk Group has inked a S$500 million ($407.6 million) joint venture for a development in Beijing's Tongzhou District. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange proposed to improve initial public offering (IPO) participation for retail investors such as by raising the proportion of IPO shares available for retail investment if there is high demand. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries said on Friday it will appoint UBS AG as its independent financial adviser on Dutch giant Heineken NV's offer. Heineken won full control of APB in a S$7.9 billion ($6.4 billion) deal last Friday, ending a two-month battle aimed at strengthening the Dutch brewer's position in fast-growing Asian beer markets. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls to near 3-wk low on global economic worry > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010 > Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood > Euro slides for second straight week on Spain woes > Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years > Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2267 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)