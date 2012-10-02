SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1444.49 0.27% 3.820 USD/JPY 78.04 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6284 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1779.39 0.32% 5.600 US CRUDE 92.58 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58% 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04% 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on U.S. manufacturing SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD, TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore Airlines' budget unit, Scoot, and Tiger Airways have signed a partnership agreement and will offer some joint itineraries. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors said on Monday it had extended its licensing agreements with Japanese medical device manufacturer Terumo Corp. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said on Monday it had received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for its planned issue of $400 million convertible bonds due 2017 at 2.50 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei nudges up on better-than-expected U.S. data > Wall Street kicks off October with modest gains > Bond prices up as stocks fade, data sell-off subsides > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous > Gold near 1-year high after funds buy > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)