SINGAPORE, Oct 12
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280
USD/JPY 78.39 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6768 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1768.49 0.02% 0.300
US CRUDE 92.53 0.50% 0.460
DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58
ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up
SE ASIA STOCKS-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE ECONOMY, MONETARY POLICY
- Singapore defied expectations by sticking to its tight
monetary policy stance on Friday, warning of persistent
inflationary pressures as data showed a quarterly contraction in
third quarter gross domestic product.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has agreed to
sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands
to Ayala Corp for S$757.3 million ($616
million) to boost its capital base.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Sembcorp Industries said its urban development unit is
co-developing a residential project, Gateway, in Vietnam's Binh
Duong province. Sembcorp's partner is the Vietnam Singapore
Industrial Park Joint Venture Co.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it appointed Ho Yuen
Sang as the managing director of its Singapore operations.
Alexander Knigge was also appointed as chief commercial officer
of the Tiger Group.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)