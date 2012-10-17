SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790 USD/JPY 78.76 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7413 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1749.45 0.13% 2.260 US CRUDE 92.44 0.38% 0.350 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings, Spanish hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - A Keppel Land unit made the top bid of S$434.55 million ($355.5 million) for a residential site in eastern Singapore, beating 10 other bidders in an auction that shows developers remain confident about the property market. Separately, Keppel said it had acquired a Chinese property company that held a residential site in Xinjin County of China's Chengdu for 680.4 million yuan ($108.6 million). Keppel said it plans to develop about 573 landed homes. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Thailand's three biggest telecoms operators bid a total of 41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday for the radio frequencies required for the introduction of faster third-generation mobile services. Market leader Advanced Info Service, which is 21 percent owned by SingTel, offered a combined 14.63 billion baht ($477 million) for three slots with the highest price put at 4.95 billion baht. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam said on Tuesday it had priced its planned issue of S$400 million fixed rate notes due 2022 at 6.0 percent per annum. Proceeds will be used for various purposes including financing capital expenditure and potential acquisition opportunities, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps as yen softens, earnings concerns ease > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late > Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure > Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings > Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, US crude higher > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 6.2640 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)