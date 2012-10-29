SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.64 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7416 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1713.89 0.18% 3.130 US CRUDE 85.91 -0.43% -0.370 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US growth SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand underperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines swung to a third-quarter net profit of $50 million from a net loss of $91 million a year earlier, mainly due to cost cuts as well as improved liner and logistics performance. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Palm oil giant Wilmar said it was partnering chemicals firm Clariant Ltd to produce and sell amines and certain amines derivatives. -- HO BEE INVESTMENT LTD, NOBEL DESIGN HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's Ho Bee Investment and Nobel Design both requested a halt in the trading of their shares pending an announcement. Ho Bee is in talks to sell Hotel Windsor in Singapore, which could fetch around S$163 million, the Business Times reported. The potential buyer is a consortium which may include Nobel Design, the newspaper said. -- MERMAID MARITIME PCL - Mermaid Maritime said Seadrill Ltd had bought 12.2 million shares in its associate, Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd, at $5.00 each, bringing its stake to 64.23 percent. Seadrill will then make a cash offer for the remaining shares. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - CapitaMalls Asia, which owns and develops shopping malls, reported a 71 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to S$62.4 million ($51.11 million) from a year earlier, helped by strong retail demand and the addition of new malls. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, expectation of BOJ easing runs high > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week > Prices gain on safe-haven support, jobs data eyed > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms > Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss > Oil up second day, US products rise ahead of storm > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: