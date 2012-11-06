SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060
USD/JPY 80.2 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6928 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09% 1.460
US CRUDE 85.72 0.08% 0.070
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, dollar edge up day before US
election
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp said its units Keppel Subic
Shipyard Inc in the Philippines and Keppel Verolme BV in the
Netherlands have won contracts totalling S$160 million ($130.82
million).
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said its
third-quarter net profit fell 48 percent to S$115.5 million from
a year earlier. Its net order book stood at S$12.1 billion.
-- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC
HOLDINGS LTD
- Parkson said its unit agreed to set up a joint venture
with property developer Yoma Strategic and First Myanmar
Investment Company Ltd to operate department stores in Myanmar,
in a move to tap the rapidly growing retail sector in the
country.
-- FEDERAL INTERNATIONAL (2000) LTD
- Federal International said it expects to report a net loss
for its third quarter ended September due to one-off asset
impairment and foreign exchange loss. The company said it will
focus on growing its core trading business.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls as investors avoid risk before US election
> Wall St rises in thin trade day before US election
> Prices up before US vote; Greece worries mount
> Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates
> Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed
> Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies
