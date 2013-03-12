US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
SINGAPORE, March 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.18 0.45% 6.920 USD/JPY 96.05 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0488 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1576.71 -0.07% -1.030 US CRUDE 91.65 -0.33% -0.300 DOW JONES 14397.07 0.47% 67.58 ASIA ADRS 137.57 0.36% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near highs vs yen on jobs, Asian shares softer SE ASIA STOCKS-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a stake of about 5 percent in Germany's Evonik Industries, two sources close to one of the chemical company's owners told Reuters. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, has acquired a 50 percent stake in a data centre in Ireland. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it is looking into establishing a real estate investment trust to be listed on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary PT Batamec Shipyard Indonesia has won a contract worth $27.8 million to build two vessels. -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, raised about S$406.4 million ($325.5 million) after the close of a private placement of 160 million new units at S$2.54 each to fund the acquisition of two properties. The REIT's units closed at S$2.65 on Friday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits fresh 4-1/2 year high on strong US jobs data > Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10 > Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth > Dollar rallies, cheered by US jobs data > Gold flat after U.S. data, palladium up on demand hope > Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gasoline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.