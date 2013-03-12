US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
SINGAPORE, March 12 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1556.22 0.32% 5.040 USD/JPY 96.63 0.38% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0699 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1581.05 0.04% 0.660 US CRUDE 92.03 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 14447.29 0.35% 50.22 ASIA ADRS 139.05 1.08% 1.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up on record Dow, yen slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine retreat; inflows lift Malaysia STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - The U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi, and related properties is being sold for $367.5 million to Overseas Union Enterprise, a hotel and property group controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Cotton could rise to 95 cents a lb before the end of the season, another nearly 10 percent above current prices, according to an executive at leading cotton merchant Olam International. -- WE HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar electronic distributor WE Holdings said it had completed the placement of about 167 million shares priced at S$0.03699 each, raising the number of shares issued to 678 million. WE holdings shares closed at S$0.068 on Monday. -- WBL CORP LTD - WBL Corp posted a 74.3 percent dip in first-quarter net profit to S$6.08 million ($4.87 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower contributions from property and technology divisions and higher corporate expenses. -- SINGXPRESS LAND - Property and financial services company SingXpress Land, which will be renamed as SingHaiyi Group Ltd, said it plans to propose a rights issue and share placement to raise up to S$226.9 million ($181.62 million) to fund its property investments in the United States. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to gain for 9th day on renewed yen weakness > Dow ends at record again, S&P posts 7th straight gain > U.S. job growth, stock gains hurt demand for U.S. debt > Yen under renewed pressure, hits fresh lows > Gold up after mixed China data, U.S. equities eyed > Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
