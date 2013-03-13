SINGAPORE, March 13 (Singapore) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1552.48 -0.24% -3.740
USD/JPY 95.9 -0.17% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0296 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1592.81 0.05% 0.720
US CRUDE 92.71 0.18% 0.170
DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77
ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- A $1.2 billion deal has fallen through for Keppel Corp to
build offshore drilling rigs for Ukraine's state energy firm
Naftogaz, the Singapore company said on Tuesday.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodities firm Olam International said it sold Taraori
Rice Mills Private Ltd, the holding company for its rice milling
assets in India, to Spanish rice and pasta manufacturer Ebro
Foods for $14.5 million.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Korea Exchange will
collaborate in the development of over-the-counter financial
derivatives clearing capabilities. Separately, SGX will also
cooperate with the Philippine Stock Exchange in the development
of Philippines-linked derivatives products.
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD WBL CORP LTD
- United Engineers will be making a mandatory offer for WBL
Corp at S$4.15 per share, higher than the previous offer of S$4
per share.
