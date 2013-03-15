SINGAPORE, March 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1563.23 0.56% 8.710
USD/JPY 96.1 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0384 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1589.64 -0.01% -0.160
US CRUDE 93.24 0.23% 0.210
DOW JONES 14539.14 0.58% 83.86
ASIA ADRS 137.67 0.29% 0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover on record Dow close, US
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippines lead regional losses
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said it
would provide shareholders with the option of receiving ordinary
shares, partially and entirely in lieu of the cash dividend
through a dividend reinvestment scheme.
-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore services firm Ezra's subsea arm, EMAS AMC, said
it has won two contracts for subsea projects, including one
worth $165 million for oil development in the Norwegian North
Sea.
