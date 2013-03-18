SINGAPORE, March 18 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1560.7 -0.16% -2.530
USD/JPY 94.86 -0.42% -0.400
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9182 -- -0.073
SPOT GOLD 1602.8 0.69% 10.960
US CRUDE 92.46 -1.06% -0.990
DOW JONES 14514.11 -0.17% -25.03
ASIA ADRS 137.28 -0.28% -0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms, Asia shares fall on jitters from
Cyprus deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- SingTel said it will conduct a strategic review of its
Optus Satellite business in Australia to optimise value for
shareholders. In a separate announcement, SingTel Pakistan
Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SingTel, has
completed the sale of its entire 30 percent stake in Warid
Telecom Pte Ltd to Warid Telecom Pakistan LLC.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest
builder of offshore oil rigs, said on Monday its subsidiary PPL
Shipyard has secured orders for two jack-up rigs worth $417
million.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines filled 69.2 percent of the available
space on its planes in February, higher than the 66.6 percent a
year earlier.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall on Cyprus concerns, bounce in yen
> Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs
> Prices rise as consumer sentiment takes a hit
> Euro skids, yen jumps as Cyprus deal alarms
> Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout plan
> Oil futures drop by more than $1 on strong dollar
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
