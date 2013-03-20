SINGAPORE, March 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1548.34 -0.24% -3.760 USD/JPY 95.02 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9043 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1612.04 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE 92.21 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14455.82 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 135.30 -0.46% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Cyprus jitters keep Asian shares, euro pressured SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Philippines down; others recover STOCKS TO WATCH -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - A subsidiary of Midas Holdings has secured a new contract worth 22.7 million euros ($29.25 million) to supply aluminium alloy extrusion profiles to the Russian railway market. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm has injected new capital, which adds up to the total share capital of $8.21 million, in an associated engine asset management company. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up 2 pct on exporters, recovers from Cyprus blow > S&P 500 ends down, but off day's low after Cyprus vote > Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears > Euro on defensive; market looks ahead to Bernanke > Gold holds firm after Cyprus parliament rejects tax > Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fears > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: