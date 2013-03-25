SINGAPORE, March 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1556.89 0.72% 11.090 USD/JPY 94.85 0.37% 0.350 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9546 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1605.04 -0.18% -2.910 US CRUDE 94.01 0.32% 0.300 DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63% 90.54 ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54% 0.73 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares rise on draft Cyprus deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Thailand underperforms on forced sales STOCKS TO WATCH -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Golden Veroleum, controlled by Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund, must review its social and environmental policies after its workers damaged graves, cleared existing crops and polluted creeks, according to an independent study it commissioned. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings has estimated a net gain of $18 million from the divestment of a 33.3 percent effective interest in Offshore Marine Services Alliance Pty Ltd. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - China Fishery Group has warned the board of directors of Copeinca, Peru's fish exporter, against blocking its voluntary cash offer by issuing new shares. -- TRANSCU GROUP LTD - Biomass Energy Corp, a subsidiary of life sciences firm Transcu Group, has signed two agreements in Japan to manufacture and develop biomass energy plants. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei advances as Cyprus, EU agree rescue deal > S&P 500 futures dip as Cyprus talks go on > Prices near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus > Euro steady in early Asia, all eyes on Cyprus > Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal > Oil up, Brent premium near US crude since July > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: