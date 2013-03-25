SINGAPORE, March 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1556.89 0.72% 11.090
USD/JPY 94.85 0.37% 0.350
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9546 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1605.04 -0.18% -2.910
US CRUDE 94.01 0.32% 0.300
DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63% 90.54
ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54% 0.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares rise on draft Cyprus deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Thailand underperforms on forced
sales
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
- Golden Veroleum, controlled by Singapore palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund,
must review its social and environmental policies after its
workers damaged graves, cleared existing crops and polluted
creeks, according to an independent study it commissioned.
-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD
- Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings has estimated
a net gain of $18 million from the divestment of a 33.3 percent
effective interest in Offshore Marine Services Alliance Pty Ltd.
-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD
- China Fishery Group has warned the board of directors of
Copeinca, Peru's fish exporter, against blocking its voluntary
cash offer by issuing new shares.
-- TRANSCU GROUP LTD
- Biomass Energy Corp, a subsidiary of life sciences firm
Transcu Group, has signed two agreements in Japan to manufacture
and develop biomass energy plants.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei advances as Cyprus, EU agree rescue deal
> S&P 500 futures dip as Cyprus talks go on
> Prices near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus
> Euro steady in early Asia, all eyes on Cyprus
> Gold eases as Cyprus nears bailout deal
> Oil up, Brent premium near US crude since July
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
