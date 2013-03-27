SINGAPORE, March 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1563.77 0.78% 12.080
USD/JPY 94.52 0.12% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.918 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1599.86 0.08% 1.270
US CRUDE 96.12 -0.23% -0.220
DOW JONES 14559.65 0.77% 111.90
ASIA ADRS 135.89 0.22% 0.30
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Olam International opened a 60 million Australian dollars
($62.9 million) almond hulling and processing plant in Victoria.
Olam's chief executive officer Sunny Verghese said Australia is
a vital component of Olam's global growth plans.
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Global cocoa prices could more than double by 2020,
rallying to a level last seen 36 years ago, if production fails
to catch up with demand, a director at Singapore-based Petra
Foods said on Tuesday.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties said it has pre-leased about
91,000 square metres to Deppon Logistics, one of China's largest
third-party logistics providers, citing strong Chinese domestic
demand.
-- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
said it has secured two contracts worth S$42 million ($33.85
million) for installation projects in Singapore.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up on Wall Street gains; ex-dividend caps gains
> Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close
> Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain
> Euro near 4-month low vs dollar with Cyprus concerns
> Gold stays put as U.S. data offsets Europe worries
> Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: