SINGAPORE, March 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1562.85 -0.06% -0.920
USD/JPY 94.39 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8488 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1604.81 0.00% 0.020
US CRUDE 96.68 0.10% 0.100
DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49
ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade;
Indonesia hits record
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to
issue $300 million in new equity and $600 million in bonds to
refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of
Singapore's Petra Foods cocoa business.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel FELS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore
& Marine Ltd, has secured contracts from Mexican drilling
company Grupo R to build four jackup rigs worth $820 million.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Nam Cheong International Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Nam Cheong, has won contracts worth $72.1 million for two anchor
handling towing supply vessels and four emergency response and
rescue vessels.
-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Industrial Trust said it signed an agreement to
build Equinix's third data center in Singapore.
-- TOSEI CORPORATION
- Tosei Corporation, a Japanese company with diversified
real estate businesses, has been secondarily listed on the
mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. It is the first Japanese
company to seek a secondary listing on the SGX in more than a
decade.
-- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to
buy two hospitals in Indonesia for a total of S$190.4 million
($153 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh
> Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger
> Yields lowest in three weeks on euro zone safety bid
> DoWorries about Italy & Cyprus take toll on euro
> Gold edges up on euro zone fears, Fed stimulus hopes
> Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
