SINGAPORE, April 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1569.19 0.41% 6.340
USD/JPY 94.31 0.13% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8711 -- 0.019
SPOT GOLD 1596.4 0.01% 0.230
US CRUDE 97.06 -0.17% -0.170
DOW JONES 14578.54 0.36% 52.38
ASIA ADRS 135.70 -0.44% -0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Easter slows trade
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new
record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- A prominent environmental activist was given a six-month
suspended sentence for defamation in Gabon, his lawyer said,
after he accused an ally of the president of secretly owning the
local unit of commodities giant Olam International.
-- SMRT CORP LTD
- Transport provider SMRT said it expects to report a net
loss for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, hurt by
rising operating costs without corresponding fare adjustments.
But it expects to have remained profitable for the full
financial year.
-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD
- Wealth Development Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
construction firm Lian Beng, has purchased a freehold commercial
plot for S$68 million ($54.8 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips in early trade, BOJ meeting this week
> S&P 500 ends at record closing high
> Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed
> Euro down on Cyprus worries, Italy political deadlock
> Gold inches down, on track for 5 pct quarterly drop
> Oil settles higher, U.S. crude up 5.9 percent in Q1
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
