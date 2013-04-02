SINGAPORE, April 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.17 -0.45% -7.020 USD/JPY 93.04 -0.15% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8366 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1601.01 0.16% 2.610 US CRUDE 96.85 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 14572.85 -0.04% -5.69 ASIA ADRS 133.01 -1.98% -2.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. dollar capped as more data looms SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down in subdued trade; Vietnam bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD AND TEMASEK HOLDINGS - Property developer CapitaLand said it will restructure its 40-percent owned Surbana Corp's residential development segment and consultancy segment into two businesses. Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will maintain its 60 percent stake in the two businesses. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH has agreed to buy online car portal sgCarMart for S$60 million ($48.3 million). -- CHINA AVIATION OIL - China Aviation Oil, Asia's largest jet fuel trader, said it started commercial operations on Monday of a joint-venture oil storage terminal in South Korea with a capacity of 1.3 million cubic metres. -- OTTO MARINE LIMITED - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine has sold a vessel to RY Offshore Ltd for $50 million, which will be chartered to its subsidiary Go Marine Group. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops 2.2 pct to below 12,000,lowest in 3 wks > Wall St falls after factory data, last week's records > Prices gain as March manufacturing growth slows > Yen firmer as BOJ looms; USD hit by data > Gold up in holiday trade after weak US factory data > Brent higher in choppy trading, U.S. crude slips > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: