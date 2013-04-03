SINGAPORE, April 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1570.25 0.52% 8.080
USD/JPY 93.44 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.859 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1575.86 0.04% 0.620
US CRUDE 96.71 -0.49% -0.480
DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61% 89.16
ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75% 1.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high;
Philippine retreats
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Olam International made the lowest offer of $311.45 a
tonne CIF liner out on Tuesday in an international tender for
50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an
agency official said.
-- KSH HOLDINGS LTD
- KSH Engineering Construction, a subsidiary of KSH
Holdings, won a S$60 million ($48.5 million) construction
contract from Singapore's Jurong Town Corporation.
-- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD
- Boustead Singapore said it sold its entire shareholding of
50 million shares in OM Holdings Ltd, an integrated
manganese mining company, for A$18.5 million ($19.4 million).
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Fraser and Neave made a few appointments amid concerns
about whether the drinks and property group will remain a listed
entity. Singapore Exchange gave F&N until April 18 to state its
intentions. The company named former Singapore Finance Minister
Richard Hu as senior adviser to the board. It also named Koh Poh
Tiong, non-executive chairman of Ezra Holdings and former chief
executive officer of Asia Pacific Breweries, as adviser to the
board.
