SINGAPORE, April 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1587.73 1.22% 19.120 USD/JPY 99.66 -0.11% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8086 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1554.86 -0.21% -3.280 US CRUDE 94.35 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78 ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street supports Asian shares, yen near lows SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign inflows STOCKS TO WATCH -- FORTERRA TRUST - Carlyle Group has acquired a Shanghai office building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed real estate fund Forterra Trust, Forterra said on Wednesday. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm won new contracts worth about S$480 million ($388 million) in the first quarter of 2013. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried 413,000 passengers in March, 23 percent more than a year earlier. Its passenger load factor was down 1 percentage point in the same period.