Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
SINGAPORE, April 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.37 0.36% 5.640 USD/JPY 99.69 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7879 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1561.16 0.03% 0.420 US CRUDE 93.42 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42% 62.90 ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, yen faces fresh low vs dollar SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia hits new peak on blue-chips, foreign buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD AND YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar has announced the names of 12 international consortia that have pre-qualified to bid for two mobile licences. The companies include SingTel, India's Bharti Airtel Ltd and the Digicel consortium that includes Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - China Fishery Group upped the stakes in a fight over Peruvian fishmeal company Copeinca with a new takeover offer that matches one from rival Cermaq. -- FAR EAST GROUP LTD - Far East has agreed to acquire 84.25 percent of the total registered capital of Eden Refrigeration Manufacturing (Jiangsu) for S$11.7 million ($9.5 million). -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra posted second-quarter net profit of $29.7 million, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier, boosted by more projects by its subsea services division. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction company Lian Beng said net profits for the nine months ended Feb. 28 fell 25.7 percent to S$30.1 million ($24.3 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower gains in the sale of property. In a separate announcement, Lian Beng said it bought 30 percent of Oxley Bliss Pte Ltd, funded by internal resources. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down after 5-yr high; Fast Retailing falls > Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts Nasdaq > U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive > USD bulls frustrated by 100 yen barrier; NZD shines > Gold rebounds from 1-week low as dollar slips > Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: