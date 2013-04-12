SINGAPORE, April 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.37 0.36% 5.640 USD/JPY 99.69 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7879 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1561.16 0.03% 0.420 US CRUDE 93.42 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42% 62.90 ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, yen faces fresh low vs dollar SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia hits new peak on blue-chips, foreign buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD AND YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar has announced the names of 12 international consortia that have pre-qualified to bid for two mobile licences. The companies include SingTel, India's Bharti Airtel Ltd and the Digicel consortium that includes Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - China Fishery Group upped the stakes in a fight over Peruvian fishmeal company Copeinca with a new takeover offer that matches one from rival Cermaq. -- FAR EAST GROUP LTD - Far East has agreed to acquire 84.25 percent of the total registered capital of Eden Refrigeration Manufacturing (Jiangsu) for S$11.7 million ($9.5 million). -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra posted second-quarter net profit of $29.7 million, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier, boosted by more projects by its subsea services division. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction company Lian Beng said net profits for the nine months ended Feb. 28 fell 25.7 percent to S$30.1 million ($24.3 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower gains in the sale of property. In a separate announcement, Lian Beng said it bought 30 percent of Oxley Bliss Pte Ltd, funded by internal resources. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down after 5-yr high; Fast Retailing falls > Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts Nasdaq > U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive > USD bulls frustrated by 100 yen barrier; NZD shines > Gold rebounds from 1-week low as dollar slips > Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: