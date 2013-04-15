SINGAPORE, April 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28% -4.520
USD/JPY 98.56 0.79% 0.770
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7259 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1492.96 0.99% 14.610
US CRUDE 90.63 -0.72% -0.660
DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00% -0.08
ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98% -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US data douses equity rally, gold down 4
percent
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore media and property firm SPH posted a 15 percent
drop in second-quarter net profit to S$71.5 million ($57.8
million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower advertisement
revenue in the property and transport sectors.
-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore electronics firm Hi-P said it expects marginally
lower revenue but higher profit in the first quarter compared to
a year earlier, citing a provision of S$4.8 million ($3.9
million) from losses in a fire.
-- UOL GROUP LTD
- Property developer UOL Group has won a contract for a land
parcel to build a condominium at a tender price of S$262 million
($212 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei eases 0.9 pct; weak U.S. retail data weighs
> Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains
> Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters
> Dollar starts week below recent 4-yr high against yen
> Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus
> Brent oil at 9-mth low near $101, up on spread trade
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
