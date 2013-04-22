SINGAPORE, April 22 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1555.25 0.88% 13.640
USD/JPY 99.81 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7186 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1408.06 0.30% 4.210
US CRUDE 87.95 -0.07% -0.060
DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07% 10.37
ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29% 1.76
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers
at 100
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high, Thailand up on
strong earnings
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Fraser and Neave shares will resume trading on Monday and
the property and beverage firm has until July 19 to restore its
public float, the company said on Friday.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Olam International said it will announce the results of
its strategy review after trading hours on Thursday.
-- CAPITAMALL TRUST
- CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls in Singapore,
said its first quarter distribution per unit rose 7 percent to
2.46 Singapore cents compared with the previous year, boosted by
an increase in revenue after enhancement works at some malls.
-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
- CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its first-quarter distribution per unit fell 4.1 percent to 2.31
Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher property
expenses.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Sembcorp said it will develop a new energy-from-waste
facility and waste transfer station in the United Kingdom for
250 million pounds ($381.4 million).
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Ocean Mineral Singapore, a subsidiary of Keppel Corp, has
applied for its first seabed exploration licence to harvest
seabed minerals.
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Noble Group said on Saturday it has proposed to issue
guaranteed bonds denominated in Thai baht.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei near five-year high as yen softens after G20
> Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov
> Prices dip as investors buy stocks; eyes on Boston
> Yen bears calling the shots,USD/JPY takes aims at 100
> Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile
> Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
