SINGAPORE, April 23 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1562.5 0.47% 7.250
USD/JPY 99.19 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6929 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1422.06 -0.22% -3.080
US CRUDE 89.24 0.06% 0.050
DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66
ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound from losses, dollar falls vs
yen
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Bangkok outperform; banks strong
after Q1
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Australia's competition regulator has granted Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd approval to take control of
loss-making rival Tiger Australia in a move that will ramp up
competition for Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative
domestic market.
-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Commercial Trust reported distribution per unit
of 1.737 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter, up 11.8 percent
from a year earlier, lifted by higher net property income.
-- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD
- Tiong Seng said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Shwe Taung Development to explore setting up
a precast plant in Myanmar.
-- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT
- Starhill Global REIT said that based on preliminary
reports, there is no known damage to its property in China's
Chengdu, Renhe Spring Zongbe, after an earthquake in Lushan, a
county in Ya'an city, 120 kilometres south-west of Chengdu.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high
> Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netflix jumps after bell
> Yields stay low on weak home sales, waning inflation
> Yen bears regroup after attempt at 100 barrier fails
> Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived
> Brent oil rises above $100/barrel on equity gains
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
