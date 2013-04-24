SINGAPORE, April 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280
USD/JPY 99.71 0.25% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7048 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1418.41 0.44% 6.170
US CRUDE 89.4 0.25% 0.220
DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29
ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines retreats; region wary of global
prospects
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines has increased its stake in Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, buying an
additional 9.9 percent of Australia's No.2 carrier for A$122.6
million ($125.8 million) from Richard Branson's Virgin Group.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Cameroon cocoa exports reached 183,300 tonnes by the end
of March since the start of the season in August, with 903
tonnes exported by Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Olam International.
-- CHINA AVIATION OIL
- China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.2
million barrels of jet fuel for May to June delivery, similar to
its previous requirement but less than normal, industry sources
said.
-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other
industrial assets, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit
rose 6.8 percent to 2.37 Singapore cents from a year earlier,
boosted by higher rental rates and occupancies.
-- FIRST REIT
- Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust posted a
9.8 percent drop in first-quarter distribution per unit to 1.74
Singapore cents, hurt by higher operating expenses for its
property.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong has won sale contracts
worth $59 million for two units of accommodation work barges.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei at five-year highs on weak yen, U.S. earnings
> Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop
> Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet
> Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data
> Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows
> Oil hovers above $100, hurt by Chinese, German data
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
