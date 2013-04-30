Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1593.61 0.72% 11.370 USD/JPY 97.93 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6718 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1472.46 -0.23% -3.330 US CRUDE 94.36 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72% 106.20 ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05% 1.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P 500 at record SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD - OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, posted a 16 percent fall in first quarter profit to S$696 million ($564.13 million), hurt by lower contributions from its insurance unit and weak interest rate margins. -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND - Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said its net income in the first three months of 2013 was S$5.1 million ($4.13 million), down 76 percent from a year earlier. The fund's return on investment shrank 68 percent to S$7.7 million ($6.24 million) on lower distributions from and cash retention at Taiwan Broadband Communications. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD - Ascendas Hospitality Trust reported a net profit of S$33.8 million ($27.4 million) in the fourth quarter. In the period from July 27 to March 31, its net profit was S$8.9 million. -- SMRT CORP LTD - SMRT, a Singapore transport operator, said it lost S$12 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of S$14 million a year earlier. Its profit in the fiscal year ended March 31 dropped 31 percent to S$83 million. -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD - Indonesian palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said its fresh fruit bunch production in the first quarter rose 34 percent from a year earlier and crude palm oil output jumped 31 percent to 116,971 tonnes. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen in range but set for best April in 20 years > S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech shares > Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus > Euro up after Italy ends political chaos; ECB awaited > Gold up on cenbank stimulus hopes, eyes Fed meeting > Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: