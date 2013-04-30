Following is some company-related and market news which could
MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1593.61 0.72% 11.370
USD/JPY 97.93 0.18% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6718 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1472.46 -0.23% -3.330
US CRUDE 94.36 -0.15% -0.140
DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72% 106.20
ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05% 1.48
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P
500 at record
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD
- OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, posted a 16 percent
fall in first quarter profit to S$696 million ($564.13 million),
hurt by lower contributions from its insurance unit and weak
interest rate margins.
-- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
- Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said its net
income in the first three months of 2013 was S$5.1 million
($4.13 million), down 76 percent from a year earlier. The fund's
return on investment shrank 68 percent to S$7.7 million ($6.24
million) on lower distributions from and cash retention at
Taiwan Broadband Communications.
-- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD
- Ascendas Hospitality Trust reported a net profit of S$33.8
million ($27.4 million) in the fourth quarter. In the period
from July 27 to March 31, its net profit was S$8.9 million.
-- SMRT CORP LTD
- SMRT, a Singapore transport operator, said it lost S$12
million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a
profit of S$14 million a year earlier. Its profit in the fiscal
year ended March 31 dropped 31 percent to S$83 million.
-- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD
- Indonesian palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said its fresh
fruit bunch production in the first quarter rose 34 percent from
a year earlier and crude palm oil output jumped 31 percent to
116,971 tonnes.
> Nikkei seen in range but set for best April in 20 years
> S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech shares
> Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus
> Euro up after Italy ends political chaos; ECB awaited
> Gold up on cenbank stimulus hopes, eyes Fed meeting
> Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
