SINGAPORE, May 2 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1582.7 -0.93% -14.870 USD/JPY 97.12 -0.27% -0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.629 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1456.06 -0.05% -0.680 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 14700.95 -0.94% -138.85 ASIA ADRS 141.66 -1.36% -1.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta rallies, region on May Day holiday STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, posted a record net profit of S$950 million ($770.32 million) in the first quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier, boosted by annuity businesses and stronger capital market activities. -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which controls container port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, said its first-quarter profit fell 15 percent on the year to HK$380.3 million ($49 million). -- VENTURE CORP LTD - Singapore-based technology company Venture reported a net profit of S$28 million ($22.7 million) for the first quarter, down 21.1 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the decline to a drop in revenue and other factors including an income tax expense and a lower share of profit of an associate. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel, whose businesses span shipbuilding, property, telecommunications and infrastructure, said Keppel Energy Ltd and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd will be consolidated into a new entity, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Ptd Ltd. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma said it has agreed to extend the deadline for acqusition of a 12-acre site for development in Myanmar by 60 days from May 1. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips for 3rd straight day > Wall St drops on data, earnings; Facebook up late > Yields near four-month lows as Fed holds the course > Fed sticks with loose monetary policy, dollar weaker > Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip > Brent crude drops below $100 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore