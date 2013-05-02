SINGAPORE, May 2 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1582.7 -0.93% -14.870
USD/JPY 97.12 -0.27% -0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.629 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1456.06 -0.05% -0.680
US CRUDE 90.88 -0.16% -0.150
DOW JONES 14700.95 -0.94% -138.85
ASIA ADRS 141.66 -1.36% -1.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB
eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta rallies, region on May Day holiday
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, posted a record net profit
of S$950 million ($770.32 million) in the first quarter, up 2
percent from a year earlier, boosted by annuity businesses and
stronger capital market activities.
-- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
- Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which controls container
port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, said its
first-quarter profit fell 15 percent on the year to HK$380.3
million ($49 million).
-- VENTURE CORP LTD
- Singapore-based technology company Venture reported a net
profit of S$28 million ($22.7 million) for the first quarter,
down 21.1 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the
decline to a drop in revenue and other factors including an
income tax expense and a lower share of profit of an associate.
-- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD
- Keppel, whose businesses span shipbuilding, property,
telecommunications and infrastructure, said Keppel Energy Ltd
and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd will be consolidated into
a new entity, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Ptd Ltd.
-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
- Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma said it has agreed to
extend the deadline for acqusition of a 12-acre site for
development in Myanmar by 60 days from May 1.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips for 3rd straight day
> Wall St drops on data, earnings; Facebook up late
> Yields near four-month lows as Fed holds the course
> Fed sticks with loose monetary policy, dollar weaker
> Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip
> Brent crude drops below $100
