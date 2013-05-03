SINGAPORE, May 3 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1597.59 0.94% 14.890
USD/JPY 98.02 0.07% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6238 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1466.54 0.02% 0.300
US CRUDE 93.85 -0.15% -0.140
DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63
ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB rate cut lifts stocks but euro slumps on
Draghi
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, posted a
better-than-expected net profit of S$722 million ($584.26
million) in the first quarter, 4.9 percent up from the previous
year, boosted by a jump in fees and commissions that offset a
drop in loan margins.
-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Casino operator Genting Singapore reported a net profit of
S$115.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, down 44
percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the drop to
lower win percentages for the house in its premium players'
business.
-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a subsidiary of City
Developments Ltd, posted a net profit drop of 28.6 percent to
13.9 million pounds ($21.56 million) in its first quarter ended
March 31, hurt by temporary closure for refurbishment of some
hotels.
-- FORTERRA TRUST
- Forterra Trust reported a net loss of S$16.9 million
($13.68 million) in its first quarter, reversing from a S$7.7
million ($6.23 million) net profit a year earlier. The group
attributed the loss to a reduction in revenue due to zero
occupancy of the retail podium at THE HQ as a consequence of
ongoing redevelopment.
-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Ascott Residence Trust announced a conditional agreement
to buy three serviced residence properties in China and 11
rental housing properties in Japan at a total cost of S$287.4
million ($232.57 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Japan markets closed for public holiday
> Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600
> Yields hold above key levels before payrolls
> Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk
> Gold up after ECB rate cut but physical demand slows
> Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: