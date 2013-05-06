SINGAPORE, May 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.42 1.05% 16.830 USD/JPY 99.1 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1470.28 0.01% 0.080 US CRUDE 96.87 1.32% 1.260 DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38 ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, stocks surge on strong U.S. jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Malaysia down ahead of election STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine posted a net profit of S$119 million ($96.43 million) in the first quarter, up 5 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue recognition from its rig building and ship repair businesses. -- COSCO CORP - Cosco Corp, a marine engineering and shipping group, reported a net profit of S$9.7 million ($7.86 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, down 65 percent from the previous year. It attributed the drop to lower profit contributions from dry bulk shipping and shipyard operations. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, said its wholly owned subsidiary UOB Asset Management Ltd has completed the acquisition of ING Groep NV's asset management unit in Thailand. -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LTD - The fund plans to suspend trading of its shares from May 7 to May 16 pending its divestment proposal and the plan to list Asian Pay Television Trust on the Singapore Exchange. -- SINGAPORE POST LTD - The Singapore-based postal and logistics service provider said its net profit fell 14.6 percent to S$26.1 million ($21.15 million) in the fourth quarter. It attributed the drop to rising costs amid its sixth consecutive quarter of decline in domestic mail volume. MARKET NEWS > Japan markets closed for public holiday > Dow, S&P 500 close at record levels after jobs report > Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain catches traders offside > Dollar up 1 pct vs yen after strong U.S. jobs data > Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week > Oil rallies to three-week high on strong US jobs data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: