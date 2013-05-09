SINGAPORE, May 9 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.69 0.41% 6.730 USD/JPY 98.86 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8066 -- 0.039 SPOT GOLD 1470.45 -0.12% -1.740 US CRUDE 96.59 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 15105.12 0.32% 48.92 ASIA ADRS 146.07 1.31% 1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as upbeat global data, Wall St buoy mood SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise to new highs; Malaysia caps two-day rally STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries posted a first-quarter net profit of S$176.9 million ($144 million), up just 0.1 percent from the previous year. The group attributed the flat results to a decrease in its Singapore utilities operations that was mitigated by higher contributions from its China and Middle East utility assets. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Ezion reported a net profit of $46.2 million in its first quarter ended March 31, up 227.8 percent from a year earlier, boosted by an increase in business activities and a gain from the divestment of a joint venture in Australia. -- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore and marine services company Kreuz Holdings said its net profit for the first quarter rose 5.4 percent from the previous year to $10.8 million, boosted by an increase in revenue from related companies. -- SING HOLDINGS LTD - Property development and investment group Sing Holdings posted a net profit of S$15.8 million ($12.87 million) for the first quarter, up 121.8 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the rise to higher revenue recognition from its development project. -- WBL CORPORATION LTD - WBL posted a net loss of S$11.4 million in the second quarter, following a net profit of S$20.1 million in the same period a year earlier. It attributed the results to losses at its U.S.-listed subsidiary Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc . -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - China Fishery said net profit fell 13 percent to $41.9 million in the second quarter ended March 28, hurt by lower sales contributions from its Peruvian fishmeal operations. In its announcement, it said its tender offer for Peruvian fishmeal company Copeinca remains "on-going" and noted there was one competing offer. Norway-based rival Cermaq said in April it had signed deals to raise its stake in Copeinca to more than 50 percent. -- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD - Integrated frozen fish supply group Pacific Andes posted a net profit of HK$322.2 million ($41.52 million) in the second quarter, down 3 percent from the previous year. It attributed the drop to lower sales volume and average selling price of products. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on buoyant global mood, Toyota strong > S&P 500 ends at record for 5th day; Groupon up late > U.S. bonds make small gains as yields draw buyers > Euro holds gains, kiwi jumps on solid jobs data > Gold up over 1 pct on dollar drop, physical demand > Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: