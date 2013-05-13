SINGAPORE, May 13 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1633.7 0.43% 7.030
USD/JPY 101.86 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- 0.030
SPOT GOLD 1437.59 -0.70% -10.110
US CRUDE 95.60 -0.46% -0.440
DOW JONES 15118.49 0.24% 35.87
ASIA ADRS 145.42 0.23% 0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, oil and
gold tumble
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia strong in week after election
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar said Martua Sitorus will
step down as the chief operating officer (COO) and assume the
post of executive deputy chairman. Teo Kim Yong will be
appointed COO with effect from July 1.
-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP
- China Fishery has extended the offer period of its bid for
Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca to May 23, until after Cermaq's
general assembly is due to approve or reject Cermaq's takeover
of Copeinca.
-- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD
- Singapore's Pan Pacific Hotels Group said property
developer UOL Group Ltd is seeking to take it private.
UOL owns an 81.6 percent stake in Pan Pacific.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave posted a
net profit after tax of S$66 million ($53 million) for the
second quarter ended March 31, down 48 percent from the previous
year, hurt by a one-time charge of S$72 million that arose from
general cash offers.
-- UOL GROUP LTD
- UOL Group posted a net profit of S$71.7 million for the
first quarter, down 15 percent from the previous year, hurt by
higher currency exchange losses and lower profit from hotel
operations.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd has secured
contracts with a total value of $110 million for one anchor
handling towing supply vessel and four platform supply vessels.
It also reported a 8 pecent rise in first quarter net profit.
