SINGAPORE, May 17 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - SIA, Asia's second-biggest airline, posted a net profit of S$68.3 million ($54.6 million) in the fourth quarter, against a net loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5 million) in the same period last year. Full-year net income rose nearly 13 percent but operating profit fell 20 percent, hurt by high fuel prices and lower yields due to weak global economic conditions.

-- INTRACO LTD - Trading company Intraco announced it has teamed up with two parties to establish a joint-venture company in Singapore to carry out a crane leasing and distribution business in Myanmar.

-- SINGAPORE POWER INTERNATIONAL - Singapore Power International has agreed to sell a 19.9 percent stake in Australia's SP AusNet to China's State Grid International Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million), SP AusNet said in a stock market filing.

-- EU YAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LTD - Eu Yan Sang International has sealed a joint venture deal with a Chengdu-based company to set up a Traditional Chinese Medicine processed herbs plant in China. The 50/50 joint venture is expected to improve the group's margins through lower costs of raw materials.