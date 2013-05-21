SINGAPORE, May 21 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1666.29 -0.07% -1.180
USD/JPY 102.22 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9594 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1387.41 -0.40% -5.630
US CRUDE 96.57 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 15335.28 -0.12% -19.12
ASIA ADRS 147.88 0.62% 0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares grind higher, yen rebounds on
minister's remarks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia jumps after new finmin; Thailand at
new high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand Ltd, the biggest property developer in
Southeast Asia, plans to raise up to $520 million in convertible
bonds due 2020. The offering would be up to S$650 million ($520
million) with an option to grow by an additional S$150 million.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- The world's biggest rig builder, Keppel Corp, said its
subsidiary Keppel Real Estate Investment Pte Ltd has
entered a sale and purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs Pte
(Singapore) for the sale of 180 million units, representing 6.7
percent of the total issued units in Keppel REIT, at S$1.555 per
unit.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries is
holding off building a second cogeneration plant expansion on
Jurong Island due to looming overcapacity in power generation in
Singapore. But it is proceeding with a waste-to-energy plant
costing up to S$300 million ($238.85 million), the Business
Times newspaper said.
-- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD
- Transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp said its subsidiary
CDC Victoria is buying Australian bus company Driver Group for
about A$22 million ($21.5 million).
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) said the
Philippine Stock Exchange Inc wishes to enter talks on
the sale of its 20 percent stake in Philippine Dealing System
Holdings Corp (PDS). SGX acquired the stake in PDS, which runs
the securities depository and fixed income exchange in the
Philippines, in 2007.
