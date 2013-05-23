SINGAPORE, May 23 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1655.35 -0.83% -13.810 USD/JPY 103.43 0.27% 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0651 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1366.66 -0.14% -1.880 US CRUDE 94.00 -0.30% -0.280 DOW JONES 15307.17 -0.52% -80.41 ASIA ADRS 146.07 -1.19% -1.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall after Bernanke; dollar gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on earnings hopes; Thai shares fall STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE GDP - Singapore's economic growth is expected to improve gradually over the year, the government said on Thursday after data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter, boosted by a surge in financial services. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas provider Ezion Holdings has issued S$110 million ($86.9 million) 4.7 percent notes due 2019, under its S$500 million multicurrency debt issuance programme. The Series 003 notes will bear interest at 4.7 percent per annum and mature on May 22, 2019. -- CEDAR STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Cedar Strategic is acquiring a property firm in Guizhou, China for S$936.2 million in its bid to establish itself as a regional real estate player. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD - Oil and gas infrastructure services provider Rotary Engineering announced it has entered an agreement to buy 1.5 million shares in its associated company Jasinusa Automobile Pte Ltd for $720,000. After the acquisition, the company will hold a 37.5 percent stake in Jasinusa, up from 25 percent now. -- AUSGROUP LTD - AusGroup, which provides construction services to oil and gas industries, announced it has placed its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, AGL (Asia) Pte Ltd, under member's voluntary liquidation. -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD - Healthway Medical, a healthcare medical group, requested on Thursday a trading halt in its shares for one day pending the release of an announcement. -- ADVISORY-SINGAPORE MARKETS CLOSED FOR PUBLIC HOLIDAY - Singapore financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday and will resume trading on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs to fresh 5-1/2-year high > Wall St falters in volatile session on Fed worries > Yields jump as Bernanke remarks unnerve investors > U.S. dollar climbs to multi-year highs after Bernanke > Gold slides as Fed chief hints at reduced bond buying > Oil drops on gasoline glut, falls more on Fed minutes > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: