SINGAPORE, May 29 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1660.06 0.63% 10.460
USD/JPY 102.40 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1616 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1381.66 0.10% 1.410
US CRUDE 94.76 -0.26% -0.250
DOW JONES 15409.39 0.69% 106.29
ASIA ADRS 140.59 0.57% 0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, U.S. Treasury yields climb
SE ASIA STOCKS-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai
stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- METRO HOLDINGS LTD
- Property and retail company Metro Holdings posted a net
profit of S$14.9 million ($11.7 million) for the fourth quarter,
down 81 percent from a year earlier, hurt partly by a deficit
from fair value adjustments on investment properties and the
loss of rental income from the disposal of Metro City Beijing.
-- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD
- Property group Bukit Sembawang Estates reported a net
profit of S$25.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 19.4 percent
from the previous year. The group posted a 37.3 percent drop in
full-year net profit to S$114.6 million.
-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- Thai Beverage said a Thai domestic credit ratings agency,
TRIS Rating Co Ltd, been removed it from negative watch while
changing its rating from "AA" to "AA-" with a stable outlook.
-- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Singapore's First REIT, which owns healthcare assets,
said nearly 1.4 million units have been issued to the company at
S$1.3821 per unit. The units were issued for payment of the
acquisitions of two hospitals in Indonesia.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rise, recover from recent battering
> Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St
> Yields jump to highest levels in a year
> Dollar up, data prompts talk of Fed unwinding stimulus
> Gold down 1 pct as strong U.S. data dents safe havens
> Oil up more than $1 on equities, Middle East tension
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
