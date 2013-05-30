SINGAPORE, May 30 Following is some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1648.36 -0.7% -11.700
USD/JPY 100.87 -0.26% -0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1207 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1391.26 -0.09% -1.190
US CRUDE 92.91 -0.24% -0.220
DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69% -106.59
ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49% -2.09
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities
retreat
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks
fall after rate cut
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD
- Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns
hotels in Australia, China and Japan, announced the launch of an
equity fund to raise no less than S$200 million ($158 million)
to partially fund the acquisition of Park Hotel Clarke Quay in
Singapore. It requested a trading halt in its shares on Thursday
for one day.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, has priced its inaugural
offshore RMB bond issue settled in Singapore. The 500 million
yuan ($81.6 million) fixed rate bonds due 2016, priced at 99.76
percent, will bear a fixed coupon of 2.5 percent per annum with
interest payable semi-annualy. They are expected to be issued in
June 2013.
-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD
- A consortium of Yongnam Holdings, Changi Airport Planners
and Engineers and JGC Corp has submitted a proposal to Myanmar's
Department of Civil Aviation to build Hanthawaddy International
Airport. It is the consortium's second proposal after a
submission in April 2013 for Yangon International Airport.
-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Frasers Commercial Trust received provisional permission
for proposed additions and alterations to an existing commercial
development at China Square Central and the construction of a
new hotel block at 18 Cross Street in Singapore.
-- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
- Biosensors International, which develops and makes medical
devices, posted a net profit of $29.6 million for the fourth
quarter ended March 31, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier,
boosted by growth in the company's drug-eluting stents sales.
-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- Moody's Investors Service, a ratings agency, has removed
Thai Beverage from its watch status with possible downgrade and
changed its rating from "Baa2" to "Baa3" with a stable outlook.
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD
- UE Centennial Venture, a subsidiary of United Engineers,
said mandatory conditional cash offers to acquire ordinary stock
units in the capital of WBL Corp Ltd have closed and
are no longer open for acceptances.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop
> Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks
> Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs
> U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact
> Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities
> Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
