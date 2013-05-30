SINGAPORE, May 30 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.7% -11.700 USD/JPY 100.87 -0.26% -0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1207 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1391.26 -0.09% -1.190 US CRUDE 92.91 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69% -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49% -2.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities retreat SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD - Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns hotels in Australia, China and Japan, announced the launch of an equity fund to raise no less than S$200 million ($158 million) to partially fund the acquisition of Park Hotel Clarke Quay in Singapore. It requested a trading halt in its shares on Thursday for one day. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, has priced its inaugural offshore RMB bond issue settled in Singapore. The 500 million yuan ($81.6 million) fixed rate bonds due 2016, priced at 99.76 percent, will bear a fixed coupon of 2.5 percent per annum with interest payable semi-annualy. They are expected to be issued in June 2013. -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD - A consortium of Yongnam Holdings, Changi Airport Planners and Engineers and JGC Corp has submitted a proposal to Myanmar's Department of Civil Aviation to build Hanthawaddy International Airport. It is the consortium's second proposal after a submission in April 2013 for Yangon International Airport. -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST - Frasers Commercial Trust received provisional permission for proposed additions and alterations to an existing commercial development at China Square Central and the construction of a new hotel block at 18 Cross Street in Singapore. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors International, which develops and makes medical devices, posted a net profit of $29.6 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier, boosted by growth in the company's drug-eluting stents sales. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Moody's Investors Service, a ratings agency, has removed Thai Beverage from its watch status with possible downgrade and changed its rating from "Baa2" to "Baa3" with a stable outlook. -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD - UE Centennial Venture, a subsidiary of United Engineers, said mandatory conditional cash offers to acquire ordinary stock units in the capital of WBL Corp Ltd have closed and are no longer open for acceptances. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs > U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact > Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities > Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: