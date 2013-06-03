SINGAPORE, June 3 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1630.74 -1.43% -23.670 USD/JPY 100.49 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1514 -- 0.020 SPOT GOLD 1393.2 0.53% 7.310 US CRUDE 91.5 -0.51% -0.470 DOW JONES 15115.57 -1.36% -208.96 ASIA ADRS 135.83 -2.48% -3.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise, stocks sink on Fed speculation SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS - DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore state investor's controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more months. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries announced that its 1,200-megawatt power project in central Vietnam has obtained approval from the Vietnamese government to be included in the country's national power development plan. -- HYFLUX LTD, UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Water companies in Singapore are attracting big-name investors as they profit from exporting their expertise to China, which plans to spend $850 billion over the next decade to improve its scarce and polluted water supplies. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors International, which develops medical devices, has entered a licensing agreement with Eurocor for their technology and related intellectual property rights for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery diseases. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Chindwin Holdings Pte Ltd, which is 70 percent-owned by Yoma Strategic Holdings, has completed three acquisitions related to the tourism businesses in Myanmar. -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has established a $1.5 billion Euro medium term securities programme. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services firm Swiber Holdings is exploring options to establish an Islamic Trust Certificates Programme to broaden and deepen its investors' pool. -- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD - United Fiber System, which has construction, property and forestry businesses, requested on Monday a halt in the trading of its shares pending the release of an announcement. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops to 5-week lows, extending correction > Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains > U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010 > Dollar subdued, Aussie dlr cheers China data > Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss > Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: