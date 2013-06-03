SINGAPORE, June 3 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1630.74 -1.43% -23.670
USD/JPY 100.49 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1514 -- 0.020
SPOT GOLD 1393.2 0.53% 7.310
US CRUDE 91.5 -0.51% -0.470
DOW JONES 15115.57 -1.36% -208.96
ASIA ADRS 135.83 -2.48% -3.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise, stocks sink on Fed
speculation
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS
- DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has extended its
agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore
state investor's controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank
Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more
months.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries
announced that its 1,200-megawatt power project in central
Vietnam has obtained approval from the Vietnamese government to
be included in the country's national power development plan.
-- HYFLUX LTD, UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
- Water companies in Singapore are attracting big-name
investors as they profit from exporting their expertise to
China, which plans to spend $850 billion over the next decade to
improve its scarce and polluted water supplies.
-- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
- Biosensors International, which develops medical devices,
has entered a licensing agreement with Eurocor for their
technology and related intellectual property rights for the
treatment of coronary and peripheral artery diseases.
-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
- Chindwin Holdings Pte Ltd, which is 70 percent-owned by
Yoma Strategic Holdings, has completed three acquisitions
related to the tourism businesses in Myanmar.
-- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, a
Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has established a
$1.5 billion Euro medium term securities programme.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Oil and gas services firm Swiber Holdings is exploring
options to establish an Islamic Trust Certificates Programme to
broaden and deepen its investors' pool.
-- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD
- United Fiber System, which has construction, property and
forestry businesses, requested on Monday a halt in the trading
of its shares pending the release of an announcement.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops to 5-week lows, extending correction
> Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains
> U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010
> Dollar subdued, Aussie dlr cheers China data
> Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss
> Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
