SINGAPORE, June 4 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.42 0.59% 9.680 USD/JPY 99.67 0.16% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1211 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1412.55 0.10% 1.450 US CRUDE 93.14 -0.33% -0.310 DOW JONES 15254.03 0.92% 138.46 ASIA ADRS 135.56 -0.20% -0.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar down; U.S. manufacturing slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine tumbles; Indonesia sees biggest one-day fall in a year STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PMI - Manufacturing activity in Singapore quickened last month as new orders increased, in a further sign its factories have begun to turn the corner, an industry survey showed. The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1 points in May from 50.3 points in April. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms operator, said it has submitted its bid for a Myanmar telecoms licence with two local partners. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - The Digicel consortium has submitted its tender application for a nationwide mobile phone licence in Myanmar. Digicel will invest almost $9 billion in a mobile phone network, with $6.6 billion of this to be directly invested in Myanmar. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer City s-Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of City Developments, announced its investment of $25 million in a close-ended private equity fund, structured as a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties has leased about 13,000 square metres to SPH Keyuan Pharma, a subsidiary of Shanghai Pharma. This lease agreement extends GLP's relationship with Shanghai Pharma to 36,000 square metres in four locations across Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra Resources announced its jointly controlled entity Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc has completed drilling development wells in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it raised its shareholding in a subsidiary, SPH UnionWorks Pte Ltd, from 80 percent to 92.9 percent, or 7.5 million shares.