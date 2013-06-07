SINGAPORE, June 7 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1622.56 0.85% 13.660 USD/JPY 97.26 0.34% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0698 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1412.9 -0.02% -0.250 US CRUDE 94.69 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15040.62 0.53% 80.03 ASIA ADRS 134.23 0.49% 0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks rebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE doubts STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Southeast Asia's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd has established a subsidiary, Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate Co Ltd (GNB) in the People's Republic of China. GNB is 80 percent-owned by CapitaLand, while the remaining 20 percent is held by a party unrelated to CapitaLand. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, has issued 601,471 units to CapitaRetail China Trust Management Ltd as payment of a management fee, at an issue price of S$1.7203 per unit. -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm First Resources has issued Islamic medium term notes due June 2020 worth 600 million ringgit. -- RAMBA ENERGY LTD - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said that a major shareholder, Edward Seky Soeryadjaya, has been approached by a potential buyer keen on acquiring 51 percent of the company's shares, at an indicative price offer of between S$0.60 to S$0.70 per share, via a voluntary conditional cash partial offer. -- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore energy services provider Jaya Holdings has signed contracts for three of its four new build platform supply vessels. The three contracts have a total value of more than $60 million, including optional extension periods. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slides, enters into bear market territory > Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data > Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls > Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets > Gold rises 1 pct on dollar tumble > Oil up on Buzzard shutdown > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: