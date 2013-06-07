SINGAPORE, June 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1622.56 0.85% 13.660
USD/JPY 97.26 0.34% 0.330
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0698 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1412.9 -0.02% -0.250
US CRUDE 94.69 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 15040.62 0.53% 80.03
ASIA ADRS 134.23 0.49% 0.66
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks
rebound
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE
doubts
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Southeast Asia's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd
has established a subsidiary, Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate
Co Ltd (GNB) in the People's Republic of China. GNB is 80
percent-owned by CapitaLand, while the remaining 20 percent is
held by a party unrelated to CapitaLand.
-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
- CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, has
issued 601,471 units to CapitaRetail China Trust Management Ltd
as payment of a management fee, at an issue price of S$1.7203
per unit.
-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD
- Palm oil firm First Resources has issued Islamic medium
term notes due June 2020 worth 600 million ringgit.
-- RAMBA ENERGY LTD
- Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said that a
major shareholder, Edward Seky Soeryadjaya, has been approached
by a potential buyer keen on acquiring 51 percent of the
company's shares, at an indicative price offer of between S$0.60
to S$0.70 per share, via a voluntary conditional cash partial
offer.
-- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore energy services provider Jaya Holdings has signed
contracts for three of its four new build platform supply
vessels. The three contracts have a total value of more than $60
million, including optional extension periods.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slides, enters into bear market territory
> Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data
> Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls
> Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets
> Gold rises 1 pct on dollar tumble
> Oil up on Buzzard shutdown
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
